ExxonMobil LNG announces 2021 Power Play Awards finalists

ExxonMobil LNG has announced the list of finalists for the 2021 LNG Power Play Awards. In its third official year, the awards programme continues to recognise the women and men making a difference in the LNG industry. This year’s programme – focused on outstanding professionals who deliver success and results while being a positive, resilient presence within the LNG community – is made up of four categories: The Rising Star Award, The Ambassador Award, The Pioneer Award and the Conqueror Award.

Submissions were evaluated and scored by a panel of 12 experts from across the LNG value chain, including previous Power Play Awards winners and nominees. After a thorough review of each nominee and their qualifications, four finalists have been selected for each award category. All nominations were impressive and inspiring, and the following represent this year’s finalists:

The Rising Star – presented to an outstanding female professional, age 35 or younger. Dr. Serene Lock Sow Mun, University Lecturer at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, Malaysia. Leilan Johnson, LNG Contracts & Procurement Manager at Sempra LNG, US. Ling Shen, Business Supervisor, LNG Term Procurement and Supply at PetroChina International Company Limited, China. Tolulope Ijitona, Instrumentation Engineer at Nigeria LNG Limited, Nigeria.



The Ambassador – given to a male or female professional who displays positive energy and collaborative leadership while inspiring those around them. Amanda Duhon, Regional Director (North & Central America) at The EIC (Energy Industries Council), US. Candace Jimerson, Senior Director of Commercial LNG Operations at Golden Pass LNG, US. Sarah Behbehani, Managing Director at BEnergy Solutions, United Arab Emirates. Talumba Katawala, Local Content & Public Affairs Manager at Technip Energies, Mozambique.

The Pioneer – awarded to a male or female professional who has delivered outstanding business results or innovation and technology leadership. Anan Abdullatif, Senior Commercial Manager at Oman Shipping Company, Oman. Melissa Lindsay, Founder and CEO at emstream & emsurge, UK. Sandra Antonovic, Chief Operating Officer at Reflex Marine Ltd, UK. Yanyan ZHU, Vice President at CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Company, China.

The Conqueror – recognises a female professional who has overcome challenges in the workplace, particularly in light of the 2020 pandemic. Charlotte Raggett, President and CEO at Rockies LNG LP, Canada. Elena Berman, Chief Science Officer at Kairos Aerospace, US. Hilary Ware, Chief Human Resources Officer at Cheniere, US. Rosario Osobase, Head-Commercial Business Development and Institutional Relations at Tenaris Global Services Ltd, Nigeria.



Now that submissions have been finalised and evaluated, the judges invite members of the community to cast a vote in each category for the most deserving candidate. The community vote will represent a percentage of the final score. Community voting is now open through 13 August 2021.

Presented by ExxonMobil LNG, the Power Play Award winners will be announced during the Gastech conference in September 2021.