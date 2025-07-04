 Skip to main content
  4. Venture Global announces 20-year SPA with PETRONAS

Venture Global, Inc. has announced the execution of a new 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company, PETRONAS.

Under the terms of the SPA, PETRONAS will purchase 1 million tpy of LNG from Venture Global’s third facility, CP2 LNG, for 20 years.

This builds upon Venture Global’s existing agreement with PETRONAS for 1 million tpy of LNG supply from Plaquemines LNG.

