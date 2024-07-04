Glenfarne’s Texas LNG signs LNG offtake agreement

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a 4 million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, has signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) with an affiliate of a top-tier credit-rated market participant for a long-term LNG free-on-board (FOB) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for 500 000 tpy of LNG from Texas LNG.

“This agreement positions Texas LNG on the verge of full sell out, and we look forward to finalising our offtake partnerships in the near future,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder, Glenfarne Energy Transition and Co-President of Texas LNG.

Texas LNG is in advanced negotiations with several potential offtakers for the remaining volume of the project.

Glenfarne Energy Transition, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG will begin construction in 2024 and commence commercial operations in 2028. The Glenfarne Energy Transition LNG portfolio also includes the 8.8 million tpy Magnolia LNG export facility under development in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

