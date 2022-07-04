GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of a European ship owner.

These two LNG carriers will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174 000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for 4Q24 and 1Q25.