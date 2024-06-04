TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia

In line with its strategy to grow its LNG business, TotalEnergies has announced the signing of two new LNG medium and long-term contracts in Asia:

A sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the delivery to India of up to 800 000 pty of LNG for 10 years from 2026.

An agreement (HoA) with Korea South-East Power for the delivery to South Korea of up to around 500 000 tpy of LNG for five years from 2027.

These agreements allow TotalEnergies to secure medium-term outlets for its global LNG supply portfolio. They also strengthen the company's footprint in Asian markets, where it is particularly committed to supporting its customers with their decarbonisation strategies.

“We are delighted to have been selected by IOCL and Korea South-East Power to supply LNG to India and Korea. These contracts enable us to contribute to the energy security and transition of these countries, to which we have an enduring commitment,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.