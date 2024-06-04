Stirling Cryogenics B.V. opens office in the Sweden

Dutch cryotechnology specialist, Stirling Cryogenics B.V., has recently opened an office in Sweden.

The Swedish office, based in Helsingborg, focuses its business exclusively on the Nordic countries, with Jack Åstedt appointed as the Sales Manager for bio-LNG applications. Later this year, a service engineer will be appointed to more efficiently execute local service activities.

“By opening this office in Sweden, we will be able to further expand our business in the Nordic countries because it will help us to better respond to customer needs in this rapidly growing market,” said Arjan Coenradie, Stirling Cryogenics B.V. Managing Director. “We currently have one project for bio-LNG production in Västerås, and in the course of this year we will make operational two other bio-LNG sites in Östersund and Härnösand.”

Jack Åstedt formerly worked for a company selling bio-LNG for automotive fuel for trucks and hence is well introduced into the industry. He adds that the growth in the biogas sector in the Nordic region is truly inspiring.

“Biogas is a wonderful energy source that supports the circular economy and has positive impacts across various aspects of our society. I am eager to promote and expand the knowledge and use of biogas in our region, assist different parties with their projects, and showcase the benefits of Stirling technology in biogas liquefaction.”

Stirling’s head office and production facilities will remain in the Netherlands.