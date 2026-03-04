SEFE and Southern Energy sign LNG supply agreement

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Argentina’s Southern Energy S.A. (SESA) have entered a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for an eight-year LNG supply partnership. Under the agreement, SEFE will purchase 2 million tpy of LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2027. The SPA follows the heads of agreement (HOA) concluded in Argentina in 2025 and marks the country’s first long-term LNG export contract.

Under the new agreement, SEFE will deliver approximately 5 million t of LNG over the next decade, strengthening Türkiye’s long-term energy security while extending SEFE’s global LNG market reach. The LNG will be delivered from SEFE’s growing global LNG portfolio, which includes a stable foundation of long-term US LNG volumes.

Frédéric Barnaud, CCO of SEFE, said: “Thanks to our shared determination and focus, we’ve moved from an HOA to a fully-fledged SPA in just over three months. This rapid progress shows that SESA is the right partner for us to expand our portfolio into South America and thereby strengthen Europe’s energy security. With deliveries starting already in 2027, we’re not only the first German energy company to offtake cargoes from Argentina, but also the country’s first long-term LNG customer globally.”

Rodolfo Freyre, Chairman of SESA, added: “The agreement with SEFE is significant for two key reasons: on the one hand, it confirms Argentina’s positioning as a new and strategic international LNG supplier, contributing to the diversification of global supply sources; on the other hand, it represents a key contribution to strengthening Europe’s energy security. I would like to thank the SEFE team and all SESA partners, whose contribution was essential to achieving this milestone.”