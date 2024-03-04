New Fortress Energy places Barcarena LNG terminal into operation

New Fortress Energy Inc. has announced that its 6 million tpy (300 trillion Btu) Barcarena LNG terminal located in Pará, Brazil, is now operational with the Energos Celsius FSRU on site. NFE co-hosted an event on-site to celebrate the terminal’s commissioning with the state government of Pará and the Ministry of Mines and Energy for Brazil, including Helder Barbalho, the Governor of Pará, and Alexandre Silveira, the Minister of Mines and Energy for Brazil.

NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal is strategically located at the mouth of the Amazon River in Pará, Brazil, and serves as the sole natural gas supply source in the state of Pará and the North region of Brazil. The facility consists of an offshore terminal and FSRU that will supply LNG to several industrial customers, including a 15-year contract with Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte refinery, the largest alumina refinery in the world. The terminal will not only support industrial development but also reduce emissions and pollution in the environmentally-sensitive Amazon region by providing a cleaner, affordable, and reliable alternative to oil-based fuels.,

NFE expects to immediately begin delivering natural gas to Norsk Hy-dro’s Alunorte refinery under a 15-year gas supply agreement. NFE will supply the alumina production facility with approximately 30 trillion Btu of natural gas annually, reducing the refinery’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 700 000 tpy and supporting Norsk Hydro's global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030.

The Barcarena terminal will also supply natural gas to NFE’s 630 MW power plant, which is currently under construction adjacent to the Barcarena terminal. The power plant remains on track to achieve COD in 3Q25 and is approximately 50% complete. Additionally, the company intends to utilise its existing infrastructure in place in Barcarena to strategically expand its power complex by 1.6 GW under the previously announced new power project PPA, with an expected COD no later than July 2026. NFE has applied to transfer the new power project PPA to a permitted site adjacent to the Barcarena terminal and expects close the acquisition in 1Q24, subject to regulatory approval.

“Our Barcarena complex is a great example of NFE’s fully integrated LNG-to-power business model, where our LNG import terminal provides a significant competitive advantage. We are honoured to support Brazil, the state of Pará, and Norsk Hydro in their decarbonisation efforts while growing energy supply and economic opportunity in the region,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.