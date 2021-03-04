Oil Search appoints new CFO

Oil Search is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Fredricson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 23 March 2021. Peter replaces Stephen Gardiner, who after eight years will step down from the CFO role. Stephen will continue to assist Oil Search as adviser to the Managing Director and will also assist with the handover to Peter on a transitional basis.

Peter is a strategic and influential executive with over 30 years of international experience in the infrastructure, financial services, investment, and merchant banking sectors across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Prior to accepting the role with Oil Search, he was the CFO of APA Group, an ASX-listed energy infrastructure company, for more than 11 years. During his time with APA Group he was responsible for raising AU$17 billion in international bond and syndicated debt markets and more than A$5 billion in equity markets to support APA Group’s growth strategy.

Peter also managed all financial aspects of the business, including accounting and financial reporting, financial compliance and governance, taxation, treasury, balance sheet management, capital strategy, insurance and investor relations. Prior to joining APA Group, he was the CFO of Vector Limited, a New Zealand publicly listed infrastructure company. He has also held senior financial roles with Grant Samuel and Merrill Lynch.

Peter is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Oil Search’s Managing Director, Keiran Wulff, said: “We are fortunate to welcome Peter to Oil Search. His deep experience in finance, equity and debt capital markets and the financial services sector generally will be valuable to Oil Search as the Company focuses on delivering its strategic objectives and strengthening its balance sheet. Peter will also play a key role in securing project financing and executing funding plans for our growth projects in Alaska and Papua New Guinea, as well as building long term human and financial capability to support the Company’s strategic requirements.

“I wish to again express my gratitude to Stephen for his enormous contribution to Oil Search over the past 17 years and for his ongoing support in ensuring an orderly transition. Stephen’s willingness to continue to assist Oil Search and ensure a successful transition with Peter is very much appreciated and is a testament to his commitment to our Company.”

About Oil Search

Established in January 1929, Oil Search has grown into PNG’s largest single investor and most active explorer, operating all the country’s producing oilfields and holding an extensive appraisal and exploration portfolio. Its 29% interest in the ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG Project has transformed Oil Search into a regionally significant oil and gas producer. The Company also holds material interests in the Elk - Antelope and P’nyang gas fields and is undertaking a range of activities to support further LNG expansion in PNG.