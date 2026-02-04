 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 04 Feb 26
  4. GTT receives an order from HD KSOE for tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT receives an order from HD KSOE for tank design of four new LNG carriers

Published by , Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,

In early 2026, GTT has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KOE) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built by the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, each with a capacity of 200 000 m3. The cryogenic tanks of the vessels will be equipped with the Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 3Q28 and 1Q29.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/04022026/gtt-receives-an-order-from-hd-ksoe-for-tank-design-of-four-new-lng-carriers/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news Current LNG projects