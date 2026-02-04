GTT receives an order from HD KSOE for tank design of four new LNG carriers

In early 2026, GTT has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KOE) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built by the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, each with a capacity of 200 000 m3. The cryogenic tanks of the vessels will be equipped with the Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 3Q28 and 1Q29.