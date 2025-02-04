Seaspan Energy completes LNG bunkering in Canada

Seaspan Energy has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Canada, taking place in the Port of Vancouver in the upper harbour.

The LNG bunkering, to a tanker at anchor, was performed by the Seaspan Lions.

Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, commented: “Completing our first bunkering in local waters is a major milestone for Seaspan Energy and marks the introduction of a low-carbon fuel alternative from the Port of Vancouver and beyond. With two of our LNG bunkering vessels now operational and our first bunkering in the books, an accredited LNG bunkering option is now available in Vancouver.”

Seaspan Energy’s first LNG bunkering took place in December 2024 in the Port of Long Beach to a containership. Seaspan’s fleet of three 112 m long LNG bunkering vessels is available to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.