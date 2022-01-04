Successful first loading operation at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal

On 28 December 2021, the Gas Vitality successfully completed its first loading operation at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal, thereby initiating the new small scale LNG loading service.

With this new service, Elengy is offering 50 loading slots per year for loading small scale LNG vessels of a capacity up to 40 000 m3, under maximum conditions of safety and reliability.

The new Fos Cavaou service is well adapted to customer needs, ensuring optimal scheduling flexibility at a competitive price.

The small scale LNG vessels loaded at Fos Cavaou terminal will supply the LNG-powered container ships, ferries and cruise ships that the Port of Marseille-Fos is preparing to welcome in the coming months.

As a result of its location, the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal can also become the privileged source of supply of many surrounding ports in the Western Mediterranean for bunkering purpose.

LNG is a sustainable, reliable, and ready available solution for the energy transition challenges of the maritime transport. Using LNG as a maritime fuel will reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by a quarter, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90% and sulfur (SOx) and particulate emissions by almost 100% compared to current oil-based marine fuels. This service is a concrete response to sustain the Marseille Fos Port’s strategy ‘A green port serving the blue economy.’

Image courtesy of Elengy.