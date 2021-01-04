ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design

ABS has granted Approval in Principal (AiP) to Wison Offshore and Marine (WOM) for its standardised 1.3 million tpy and 3.0 million tpy floating LNG (FLNG) designs.

ABS Vice President, Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens said: “ABS has been the preferred classification organisation for the offshore and energy industry for more than 60 years. With increasing global concern for the environment, clean gas-based energy plays an integral role within that framework. ABS applies its experience and knowledge to support members and clients involved in gas-related projects, including LNG and LPG transportation, the use of LNG and other gases as fuel and emerging offshore LNG terminal technology projects.”

WOM’s FLNG division General Manager, Wei Huaqing, stated: “We really appreciated ABS for their support and help in the development of our standardised FLNG designs. Through close cooperation WOM has been able to optimise the design for both of the 1.3 million tpy and 3.0 million tpy facilities providing economic advantages to both potential clients and EPCIC Contractor.”

WOM believes the standardised nature of the design enables economies of scale in terms of procurement and streamlines construction and commissioning processes.