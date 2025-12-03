SEFE signs HoA with Southern Energy

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Southern Energy have signed a heads of agreement for an eight-year supply deal. Under the agreement, SEFE will purchase up to 2 million tpy of LNG on a free on-board (FOB) basis, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2027. The agreement is contingent on the negotiation of a definitive sales and purchase agreement between the two parties. Once concluded, this would be Argentina’s first long-term LNG supply contract.

Frédéric Barnaud, SEFE CCO, said: “SEFE’s first LNG partnership with a South American supplier not only contributes to the geographic diversification of our portfolio, but also strengthens Europe’s energy security. We are pleased to support Argentina on its path to becoming a global LNG exporter. This also provides SEFE with a welcome opportunity to continue its collaboration with the Hilli Episeyo’s team as it moves from Cameroon to Argentina.”

Rodolfo Freyre, Chairman of Southern Energy, added: “The agreement with SEFE constitutes the first large scale LNG sales agreement for Argentina and a key milestone for the future development of the Vaca Muerta gas resources. We’re proud to take this first step into the LNG market with a globally respected and established counterpart on our side.”