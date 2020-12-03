Valmet to deliver solution to Manga LNG terminal

Valmet will deliver Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution to Manga LNG Oy’s LNG import terminal in Tornio, Finland. The order was included in Valmet’s orders received in 3Q20. The value of the order will not be dis-closed. The solution will be started up in June 2021.

“We already use Valmet DNA automation system extensively throughout our terminal operations. To make processes more efficient on our loading bay and in our order management, we will complement the existing system with Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution and its electronic schedul-ing function,” says Mika Kolehmainen, CEO, Manga LNG Oy.

“Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution is used in many LNG terminals to provide real-time data both for operators and their customers,” says Mik-ko Haapaniemi, Product Manager, LNG, Automation, Valmet.

With the new solution, Manga LNG and its customers will be able to enter orders directly into the ordering system. Integrated with the terminal man-agement and enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, the solution will automate and speed up processes at the terminal.