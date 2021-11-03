Sempra Infrastructure announces key executive appointments

Sempra Infrastructure has announced key executive leadership appointments following the consolidation of Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) with a view towards creating a larger platform to capture new opportunities that support the clean energy transition and invest in the energy systems of the future.

Justin Bird, currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Sempra LNG, has been named CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. In his role, Bird will lead the North American energy company as it works to create scale, unlock portfolio synergies, drive growth, and help facilitate the global energy transition through three growth platforms: clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions.

“Sempra Infrastructure is well positioned to continue the development of large scale energy infrastructure, and we plan to build on that momentum as we innovate and explore opportunities in new technologies while supporting the energy needs of our customers in the US, Mexico and around the world,” said Bird. “We are excited to have assembled a highly talented and proven leadership team with demonstrated ability of developing and executing world-class infrastructure projects.”

Dan Brouillette, former US Secretary of Energy, has joined the executive team as president of Sempra Infrastructure. Brouillette brings an extensive leadership background in the public and private sector, having served in key leadership roles at USAA, Ford Motor Company, and federal and state governmental agencies.

Tania Ortiz Mena, currently CEO of IEnova, has been named Group President, clean power and energy networks. In her role, Ortiz Mena will lead the company’s activities related to clean power generation, as well as natural gas transportation and distribution, and fuel storage facilities in North America. Reporting to Ortiz Mena will be Carlos Barajas, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for clean power, and Carlos Mauer, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for energy networks.

Lisa Glatch, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of Sempra LNG, has been named President, LNG and net-zero solutions, where she will lead the company’s business activities related to LNG infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon sequestration and next-generation energy technologies.

Also reporting to Bird will be Carolyn Benton Aiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; Randall Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; and Faisel Khan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Each previously held similar roles at Sempra LNG.

“We are confident that our executive leadership will continue operating and developing the next generation of infrastructure with an unwavering focus on safety,” added Bird. Last month, Sempra completed the sale of a non-controlling, 20% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR. Sempra Infrastructure investments include more than 1500 MW of clean power, more than 4500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution pipelines, 12 million tpy of natural gas liquefaction in operations, plus a leading growth platform for energy infrastructure in North America. Sempra Infrastructure develops, builds, operates, and invests in critical infrastructure to meet the world’s energy and climate needs.