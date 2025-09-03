LNG Alliance selects Honeywell technology for AMIGO LNG

Honeywell has announced that its modular LNG pretreatment technology and Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS) will be adopted at AMIGO LNG S.A. de C.V.’s export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. The project, a joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd, aims to optimise production and advance energy development in the region to support global energy security and emission reduction efforts.

Honeywell’s modular pretreatment technology will help ensure LNG exported from the new facility meets industry standards and specifications, while enabling faster installation and easier expansion. By removing impurities from natural gas prior to the liquefaction process, Honeywell’s technology helps extend equipment lifespan and prevent unexpected downtime, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. The modular offering also helps reduce construction-related risks and increases speed to market.

Honeywell’s ICSS automation suite and Experion® distributed control system will give AMIGO LNG enterprise-wide control of its facility and help accelerate project execution. Combined with advanced fire, gas, and surveillance safety systems, the technology will help safeguard people, equipment and the environment by detecting hazardous conditions and triggering emergency response in real time.

“By leveraging Honeywell’s advanced and proven modular pre-treatment technology and automation systems, we are streamlining project construction, accelerating project delivery and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver a superior product to our customers faster,” said Dr Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “The AMIGO LNG terminal will deliver LNG more competitively to global markets, while reinforcing Mexico’s position in international energy trade, generating local economic value and advancing the global transition to cleaner fuels.”

The AMIGO LNG terminal aligns with Mexico's ‘Plan Sonora’ strategy, which aims to position Sonora as a strategic hub for regional energy security and global LNG trade, while boosting local economic development within Mexico. AMIGO LNG export facility is expected to begin operations in 2028 and is designed to export up to 7.8 million tpy of LNG.

“As the global demand for LNG continues to grow, Honeywell is uniquely positioned as a single provider for both modular process technology and automation solutions. This optional integrated approach can help accelerate project timelines and provide production efficiency benefits,” added Rajesh Gattupalli, President and CEO of Honeywell UOP. “This collaboration with LNG Alliance highlights our joint focus on promoting global energy security.”