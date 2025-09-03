Commonwealth LNG receives final non-FTA export authorisation from DOE

Commonwealth LNG has received its final non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) export authorisation from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its 9.5 million tpy LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

This final authorisation marks a significant regulatory achievement for Commonwealth LNG, following the DOE’s earlier conditional approval and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) most recent issuance of a final order upholding Commonwealth’s approval to construct the export facility. With these key milestones secured, Commonwealth is advancing toward a final investment decision (FID) later in 2025, with first LNG production expected in 2029.

Commonwealth’s Phase 1 development is expected to bring an investment of more than US$11 billion to Louisiana and generate an estimated US$3.5 billion in annual export revenue following completion. The project is expected to employ approximately 2000 workers at the peak of construction and provide approximately 275 high-paying jobs when the facility begins operations in late 2029.

“Receiving our final non-FTA is a pivotal moment for Commonwealth,” said Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Caturus. “It is also a critical endorsement of our integrated natural gas platform, featuring a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that will deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets, all the while advancing US energy leadership and economic growth.”

The approval also builds on Commonwealth’s momentum with global energy purchasers, including long-term, binding offtake agreements with Glencore, JERA, and PETRONAS for a total of 4 million tpy and line of sight to subscribe its remaining capacity. In early August, Commonwealth announced it has contracted Technip Energies to provide EPC services to build its state-of-the-art facility.

“We are grateful to the Department of Energy for its thorough review and final authorisation. With all major regulatory milestones complete, Commonwealth looks forward to Final Investment Decision in 4Q25,” said Farhad Ahrabi, CEO of Commonwealth.