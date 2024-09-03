Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group to double manufacturing capacity in Europe

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (Group), part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd’s Industrial Business segment, celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Wurzen, Saxony, Germany, on 29 August 2024 during a groundbreaking ceremony. The additional space will nearly double the group’s manufacturing capacity in Europe.

With the additional space, the group will build on its existing carbon capture business and bring new manufacturing capabilities for cryogenic pump assembly, heat exchangers and hydrogen fuelling skids to meet market demand for cryogenic equipment and plant solutions used in clean energy projects like hydrogen fuelling stations, LNG and ammonia terminals, and hydrogen production plants.

“Nikkiso is investing to meet clean energy market demand and growing our operations in Germany because of increasingly favourable market conditions for low-carbon energy solutions,” said Peter Wagner, Executive Chairman, Nikkiso CE&IG Board.

Expanding manufacturing space and capabilities in Europe will help the Group share knowledge and expertise between regions and provide good-paying jobs for local workers – approximately 20% growth in the near term with further growth expected longer term.

“Nikkiso brings a depth of experience in the cryogenics industry that few can match,” added Adrian Ridge, CEO, Nikkiso CE&IG. “The facility in Wurzen will be Nikkiso’s manufacturing hub in Europe and complement our customer centre in Neuenburg.”

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, commented: “The facility expansion of Nikkiso in Wurzen is a far-sighted investment that shows how attractive Saxony is as a business location for international investors. The doubling of production capacity is a vote of confidence that we can be proud of. With this decision, Nikkiso will become an important part of the hydrogen economy that we in Saxony want to rely on in the coming decades. I am delighted that together we are strengthening this cooperation in the direction of clean energy and innovation. This is good news for Wurzen and for Saxony as a business location.”

Facility operations are and will continue to be fully powered by renewable solar energy when the expanded operation is complete in 1H25.