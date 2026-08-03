Worley secures framework services agreement with INPEX

Worley has been awarded a framework agreement with INPEX Operations Australia Pty Ltd to support its operations in Australia, building on more than a decade of working together.

Under the agreement, Worley has the opportunity to provide engineering services for INPEX’s Australian projects.

Awarded work scopes will be delivered from Worley’s Perth office, with support from its Global Integrated Delivery team in Mumbai.

“We’re proud to be selected by INPEX for this important work supporting its Australian operations,” said Erica Jensen, Senior Vice President, Global Operations – Australia. “This reflects our shared focus on safe, reliable, and efficient operations.”

The agreement reinforces Worley’s capability in delivering integrated, asset lifecycle solutions, while supporting local industry capability in Australia.