MOL to build series of LNG-fuelled car carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced that it reached an agreement with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd to build four 7000-unit capacity car carriers using environment-friendly LNG as their main fuel.

Compared to conventional marine fuel oil, LNG is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by approximately 25 - 30%, sulfur oxide (SOx) by 100%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by about 85%. The vessels are slated for delivery in succession starting in 2024.

In June 2021, MOL established the ‘MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1’ as a guide to achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The company plans to launch approximately 90 LNG-fuelled vessels by 2030, under its strategy calling for ‘Adoption of Clean Alternative Fuels’ to achieve that target.

In addition to the LNG-fuelled vessel projects that the MOL Group has been working on, the company will promote the use of LNG fuel for car carriers, starting with this decision.

MOL is accelerating its preparations for the launch of environment-friendly vessels using not only LNG fuel but also biofuels, which are reaching the practical application stage, while continuing to research the use of ammonia and other next-generation fuels.

It will make further efforts with the aim of becoming the company of choice for various stakeholders, by delivering a new value – zero-emission transport of cars.