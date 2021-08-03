Acteon wins contract with AG&P

Acteon, a marine energy and infrastructure services company, has secured an integrated project with Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) for the development of an LNG import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay, called Philippines LNG (PLNG). The contract was signed and will be man-aged by the Acteon Integrated Solutions (AIS) team.

The project scope for AIS includes the local transportation and installation of jacket structures to form the LNG berth; these structures will vary across the construction site and will include approach trestles, mooring and berthing dolphins, and associated furniture such as walkways, fenders and mooring hooks. The AIS team will be responsible for the full construction of the jetty and all the marine works, except anything to do with the transportation of the LNG product. The team will be supported by Acteon strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H Offshore, Core, Claxton, InterMoor, LDD, TEAM and UTEC.

Managing the project through the AIS team achieves efficiencies by minimising the number of interfaces for the client and enabling Acteon to source local personnel and materials to help reduce the project’s footprint.

“We are delighted to have secured this major win for the AIS team to sup-port AG&P on this exciting and important project,” says Mathias Bruneau, Executive Vice President AIS. “The team has worked hard to build a strong collaboration with AG&P, so we are looking forward to working with them and developing this relationship throughout the development work.”

“AG&P is privileged to have AIS take on the marine scope for our PLNG facility, which will be the first LNG import and regasification terminal in the Philippines and become a critical gateway for clean fuel in this beautiful and fast-growing country. Acteon is a powerhouse in the marine space globally and we are excited to work with their team,” says Zickie Allgrove, Senior Vice President, AG&P.

AIS leads the development, promotion and execution of Acteon’s integrated offerings by co-ordinating and project managing significant scopes of work of varying size and/or complexity across or within all Acteon’s core segment areas.