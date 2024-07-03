Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group appoints CEO

Effective 1 July 2024, Adrian Ridge is CEO of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (CE&IG) Group, part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.’s Industrial division. Ridge succeeds Peter Wagner, who remains engaged in a Board role as Executive Chairman for Nikkiso CE&IG Group.

As CEO, Ridge will drive operational and financial results and ready the Group for future growth. In his role as Executive Chairman, Wagner will focus on driving the vision and long-term strategy of the Group in an advisor capacity.

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome and congratulate Adrian on his promotion to CEO,” said Wagner. “He is a proven leader who is engaging at the right time to support Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases’s growth to new heights.”

“I’ve never been as excited about a company’s potential as I am about Nikkiso,” added Ridge. “We have all the right ingredients to be a leader in every market we serve in every region around the world. I am honoured and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”