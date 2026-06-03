INEOS Energy signs LNG supply agreement with Marubeni Corp.

INEOS Energy has signed an LNG supply agreement with Marubeni Corp. for delivery into Asian markets, marking the company’s first LNG deliveries into the Pacific Basin.

Under the agreement, INEOS Energy will supply LNG on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, providing reliable and flexible access to LNG for key Asian markets.

The agreement represents an important milestone in INEOS Energy’s LNG growth strategy, extending its portfolio beyond the Atlantic Basin into one of the world’s most dynamic LNG demand regions.

David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy, said: “This agreement with Marubeni marks an important milestone for INEOS as we expand our LNG activities into Asia. The Pacific Basin is a key growth market for LNG and this deal provides a platform for growth in the region.

“We continue to build a diversified and flexible LNG portfolio and are delighted to have Marubeni as a strong and established partner.”

Masahiro Yamazaki, Chief Operating Officer, Energy & Chemicals Div of Marubeni Corp., added: “We are grateful to conclude this agreement with INEOS Energy and looking forward for the collaboration in the global LNG sector.”

Asia continues to be a key global LNG demand centre, underpinned by structurally growing energy requirements and fuel switching across the power and industrial sectors. This agreement supports continued access to secure and flexible LNG supply in the region.