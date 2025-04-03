DOE to remove barriers for requests to LNG export commencement date extensions

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the removal of additional regulatory barriers standing in the way of exporting US LNG exports. DOE has rescinded a Biden-era policy statement that required authorised LNG exporters to meet specific criteria before the agency could consider a request to extend a commencement date for an approved project.

In rescinding this policy statement, issued in April 2023, DOE is aiming to remove a regulatory barrier for LNG exporters. As was its prior practice, DOE will again review requests to extend the commencement date of non-free trade agreement export authorisations on a case-by-case basis instead of requiring authorised exporters to meet a criteria before DOE would consider approving the request, including that the associated export project be under construction, and the authorisation holder needed to demonstrate that extenuating circumstances outside its control prevented the commencement of exports within seven years.

DOE’s authorisations for natural gas exports to non-free trade agreement countries usually require exporters to commence exports within seven years of authorisation to allow time for the financing and construction of the associated export facility. While many projects are able to commence exports within seven years of obtaining their DOE authorisation, authorisation holders can request additional time to commence exports based on the facts and circumstances of their project development.