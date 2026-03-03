Venture Global announces LNG purchase agreement with Trafigura

Venture Global, Inc. and Trafigura have announced the execution of a new, binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 0.5 million tpy of US LNG from Venture Global for five years commencing in 2026. This mid-term agreement offers greater flexibility to customers in the global LNG market and provides greater diversification for Venture Global’s LNG portfolio.

“Trafigura is a global leader in LNG trading, and we are pleased to execute this mid-term LNG supply agreement with them to provide the market with flexible and reliable US LNG,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Global energy demand is stronger than ever, and this is an important step in executing our strategy of adding more mid-term agreements, which will diversify the tenor of our LNG portfolio. Venture Global looks forward to helping ensure the world remains well-supplied in the short, medium, and long term.”

Igor Marin, Global Head of Gas, Power & Renewables at Trafigura, commented: “This agreement with Venture Global, a leading American producer and exporter of LNG, further strengthens and diversifies our global portfolio – reinforcing our ability to connect US supply with customers across key international markets. US LNG supply is increasingly critical to global energy security, and we look forward to building on this collaboration with Venture Global.”