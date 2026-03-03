 Skip to main content
QatarEnergy to stop LNG production

Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of LNG and associated products.

QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.

