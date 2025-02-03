Argent LNG selects Baker Hughes as technology provider for LNG facility

Argent LNG has selected Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, as the service provider for its proposed LNG export facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Baker Hughes will supply liquefaction solutions, power generation equipment, and gas compression systems for the facility, which is set to deliver approximately 24 million tpy of LNG.

The project will incorporate Baker Hughes’ technologies, including its NMBL™ modularised LNG solution powered by an LM9000 gas turbine. These modules, pre-fabricated and tested at Baker Hughes’ facilities, will ensure scalable and reliable LNG production to the project, integrating iCenter™ digital solutions powered by Cordant™ to maximise availability, reliability, and operational efficiency. Baker Hughes will also provide power generation units driven by LM9000 gas turbines and provide multi-year services to support Argent LNG terminal operations.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, commented: “This collaboration with Argent LNG underscores our commitment to delivering advanced LNG solutions. As global energy demand continues to grow, we are committed to providing technology solutions to the LNG industry, a supplier of reliable and affordable energy to many countries around the world.”

Jonathan Bass, chairman and CEO of Argent LNG, noted: “We chose Baker Hughes because of their technology, LNG market presence, and commitment to innovation — all of which align with Argent LNG’s vision to provide transformative energy solutions. This collaboration underscores Argent LNG’s commitment to technical efficiency, cost-effective execution, and energy security, while also strengthening the project's bankability by leveraging Baker Hughes’ expertise and industry knowledge. This announcement demonstrates how collaboration can drive progress in the LNG industry, helping to secure affordable, sustainable energy for global markets.”

Phase 1 construction is targeted to begin in 2026, with commercial operations expected by 2030. Phase 2, which aims to expand capacity, is advancing through critical milestones, including resource reporting, securing FERC approvals, formalising gas supply agreements, and achieving financial close.

Baker Hughes expects orders in relation to this agreement, as the Argent LNG project progresses and reaches final investment decision, solidifying its role in Argent LNG’s long-term goals.