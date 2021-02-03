Air Products technology selected for Mexico’s ECA LNG project

Air Products has signed an agreement to provide its proprietary LNG technology, equipment, and related process license and advisory services to the Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG Export Terminal Project – a joint venture between Sempra LNG, IEnova, and Total.

Air Products’ LNG manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida will manufacture the coil wound heat exchangers (CWHE) for its AP-DMRTM LNG process technology, which will then be shipped to the project export terminal site in Ensenada, Mexico.

“ECA LNG is a new customer for Air Products’ LNG business, and we are pleased our AP-DMR process technology was selected to assist them in meeting their LNG business goals for the first phase of this strategic west coast North America LNG project. This project will showcase the innovative benefits of our technology, as it will utilise our highly efficient and cost effective dual mixed refrigerant (DMR) process for this unique, compact site location. Our recently expanded manufacturing facility can serve all customer needs in terms of LNG production capacity and reinforces our commitment and presence to serve all the LNG markets worldwide, from baseload mega trains to mid scale bunkering facilities to small scale facilities,” said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer at Air Products.

Air Products’ LNG equipment will be able to produce approximately 3 million tpy at the Ensenada location. Under the agreement, Air Products’ DMR process technology, as well as engineering, design, and manufacturing of the heat exchanger equipment for the liquefaction section, will be supplied for the single production train. The process uses Air Products’ proprietary CWHE technology.