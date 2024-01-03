JERA to support adoption of LNG in the Philippines

JERA Co., Inc has concluded an agreement with the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) related to system design and other support for the adoption of LNG in the Republic of the Philippines.

The agreement was concluded following JERA’s selection as the contracted party for the project for system design and other support for the adoption of LNG in the Republic of the Philippines being undertaken by AOTS.

The Philippines is expected to expand its adoption of gas-fired thermal power generation due to the increased demand for electricity accompanying the country’s robust economic growth. At the same time, with the country’s domestically produced natural gas expected to decline, the full-scale adoption of LNG is an urgent issue in terms of both supply and demand.

Under the agreement, JERA will carry out the following items related to assessing demand, assessing environmental impact, and developing national systems including regulatory frameworks in support of the full-scale adoption of LNG in the Philippines:

Support for developing facilities regulations related to the construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG storage and regasification terminals and gas transportation and distribution systems, and to third-party access.

Support for drafting national regulations for the Philippines related to LNG and natural gas.

Support for assessing natural gas demand and the feasibility of a power generation station/boiler in the Batangas Special Economic Zone.

Support for a life cycle assessment of the environmental impact of adopting natural gas.

Sharing knowledge about LNG and natural gas with stakeholders and other parties in the Philippines.