SYCAR transports LNG from Peru to Ecuador

Ecuador has received the first land import of LNG from Peru, a historic milestone in the national energy industry, led by the company SYCAR. The fuel was transported in a 40 ft ISO tank with 1 million ft3 of natural gas, arriving at the binational border service centre Peru-Ecuador.

LNG is the cleanest and most environmentally-friendly fossil fuel and, due to its high calorific value and efficiency, it contributes to emissions reduction pro-grammes and more sustainable practices of companies and industries.

This LNG load will be used in the industrial plant of Tecnova S.A., a recognised private industry located in the city of Guayaquil.

For SYCAR's General Manager, Nelson Jaramillo Pita, this first import of LNG from Peru reinforces the company's commitment to decarbonisation and economic efficiency, and sets a precedent for future operations that integrate the Andean region in the energy field.

“This milestone was possible thanks to the reforms and streamlining of the processes of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and the Agency for Regulation and Control of Hydrocarbons (ARC) through the new Natural Gas Operations Regulation. The reforms have allowed the modernisation of the sector, laying the foundations for natural gas to play an important role in the country's energy matrix,” he said.

Currently, Ecuador registers a marginal participation of natural gas in its energy matrix (1.8%); however, imports and the increase in national natural gas production have the opportunity to align the country with regional standards, where natural gas exceeds 30% of participation.

These types of initiatives reinforce SYCAR's strategic vision of developing key infrastructure for natural gas, such as the development of distribution clusters and the future LNG import terminal through an FSRU, which will be executed when national demand reaches optimal levels.

The arrival of the first ISO tank is the result of a strategic alliance between SYCAR and Limagas Natural Perú S.A. (subsidiary of the Lipiandes Group of Chile) that highlights the importance of regional collaboration to transform the energy landscape of Latin America.

This joint effort has established a Peru-Ecuador logistics corridor, which will allow expanded access to LNG, especially for the Ecuadorian industrial sector, which is looking for cleaner and more competitive energy alternatives.

“This operation not only marks a milestone in Ecuador's energy history, but also represents a decisive step towards the gasification of the country's energy matrix,” concluded Jaramillo.