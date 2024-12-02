Saipem awarded offshore EPCI contract by bp

Saipem, together with its consortium partner, PT Meindo Elang Indah, has been awarded an offshore EPCI contract by BP Berau Ltd. The EPCI contract is part of an integrated project known as the Tangguh UCC project comprising of Ubadari field development, enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (EGR/CCUS) and onshore compression, operated by BP Berau Ltd and located in Papua Barat Province, Indonesia. The value of the contract is approximately US$1.2 billion and Saipem's share amounts to approximately US$1 billion.

The Tangguh UCC project encompasses the production of natural gas resources from the Ubadari offshore field and its transportation to the onshore LNG plant where it will undergo a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) separation process. The captured CO 2 will then be sent into an offshore platform for re-injection into the reservoir, helping to extract additional natural gas resources.

Saipem’s activities include the EPCI of two wellhead production platforms, a wellhead platform for the re-injection of CO 2 , and approximately 90 km of associated pipelines.

The platforms will be fabricated locally in Karimun, Saipem’s largest yard worldwide and one of the largest in the Southeast Asian region, with over 5000 employees and approximately 1.4 million m2 area including the marine base and docks.

The award of this important contract in Indonesia consolidates Saipem's position in the segments of natural gas and of CCS projects, thanks to a unique combination of world-class assets with engineering and technological know-how.