GTT to design tanks of LNG carriers for arctic waters

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of the Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

GTT will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers for navigation in cold temperature, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174 000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system adapted to the extreme conditions of navigation in arctic waters.

Deliveries of the vessels will be staggered during 2024.