DOE’s LNG-to-Power project added to Vietnam’s development plan

According to the latest overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development which has just been issued under the Decision of Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Vinh Hau A Port in Bac Lieu Seaport has been approved with the function of a liquefied/gas terminal for the Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project. In addition, the Prime Minister has established a special taskforce on speeding up investment disbursement in the country with the Project prioritised on the agenda.

As stipulated in the master plan, Vinh Hau A Port of Bac Lieu Seaport (Group 5) will receive large ships up to 150 000 t, to be located in the land and waters off Vinh Hau A commune, Bac Lieu province. According to the system design of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS, a DOE partner, the receiving LNG terminal for the Project will include the following main items: LNG floating storage unit (FSU); self-installing regasification system (SRP) and a jettyless floating terminal (JFT); and water area for the mooring of LNG carriers and mooring of the LNG FSU, including the water surface area for the turnaround of LNG carriers. Stena also announced earlier that the company, together with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), has successfully tested the SRP model (designed as a non-rigid, movable terminal and FSU for the Project.

“Our offshore LNG regasification terminal is vital infrastructure for our overall project. This novel design will showcase our ability to import LNG to the Mekong Delta where the tidal variations are more challenging. The government has prioritised the socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta and ensure energy security for the southern part of the country and we are happy to accommodate them” Bobby Quintos, Managing Director.

The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal supplying LNG for the Project is an inseparable part of the Bac Lieu Thermal centre which was already included in the Government Power Development Plan VII revised (PDP7r). The Prime Minister’s approval to add the floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal to the overall masterplan of Vietnam’s seaport system is a crucial decision which provides the legal basis for the Project’s Feasibility Study report, a mandatory procedure in the preparation phase, submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade which is finalising its appraisal.

“We thank the Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, the central government of Vietnam and the invaluable support of the leaders of Bac Lieu Province in their continued support on the Project. The inclusion in Vietnam’s seaport master plan is a testament to the government’s decisive action consistent with the administration’s dual-policy agenda on economic growth and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.”