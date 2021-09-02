GTT receives order for tank design of an LNG carrier

In July, GTT received an order from the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd for the cargo handling system and tank design of an LNG carrier on behalf of the Chinese shipowner JOVO.

This is GTT’s first order for a membrane LNG carrier from Jiangnan, making the shipyard the second Chinese LNG carrier yard to construct a vessel with GTT technology.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel with a cargo capacity 79 800 m3. The vessel will be fitted with the GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and will be the first LNG carrier built in China to be fitted with the Mark III technology family.

The vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to count Jiangnan among our LNG carrier new-building partners and to participate in the development of JOVO's marine fleet. This mid-scale LNG carrier will be the first vessel built by a Chinese shipyard using our Mark III membrane technology. This agreement with Jiangnan is a significant milestone for the industry and for membrane LNG carriers in China.”

Hu Keyi, Chief of Corporate Technology of Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd, said: “Jiangnan is proud to enter into medium-size LNG carrier market with this project. Thanks to our rich experience on hull-form design of very large gas carrier, and the great support from GTT especially in pre-contract stage, Jiangnan has successfully combined optimised hull form with GTT’s Mark III Flex cargo containment system. Today, we are confident to provide a state of the art and highly flexible LNG carrier that could operate between costal terminals and pan-pacific energy sources. Furthermore, it is really a significant step for Jiangnan shipyard toward the construction of a large LNG carrier.”

JOVO declared at this occasion: “We are today delighted to extend our collaboration with GTT, our long-term partner in China. This customised “China Max” LNG carrier is a key part of our sourcing strategy, and paves the way to JOVO future developments. We are fully confident that GTT will assist Jiangnan shipyard for its first mid-scale LNG carrier, using the Cargo Handling System designed by GTT and featuring GTT’s Mark III Flex technology, as well as supporting us for the LNG operations.”