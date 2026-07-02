Eni and Mercuria to establish global trading joint venture

Eni and Mercuria have signed an agreement to create a joint venture aimed at overseeing energy commodities trading activities across global energy markets.

The joint venture, equally owned by Eni and Mercuria, will operate on an independent and unconsolidated basis through a holding structure with international trading hubs, ensuring a truly global operational footprint. It will cover certain commercialisation and trading activities including, but not limited to, commodities such as oil, biofuels, gas, LNG, and related logistics and infrastructure rights.

Stefano Pujatti, Director, Global Trading, Eni, stated: “The strategic rationale of this joint venture is to expand our trading footprint, enhance profitability for both partners, and generate long-term value through operational efficiency and robust risk management.”

Marco Dunand,CEO of Mercuria, added: “This partnership brings together two highly complementary organisations with a shared long-term vision for energy markets. By integrating physical energy flows with world-class trading, logistics, and risk management capabilities, we will create a more agile and efficient platform that maximises value across the supply chain. Together, we will be better positioned to serve customers, optimise assets and navigate increasingly dynamic global energy markets.”

Both companies believe that this joint venture will create significant growth opportunities, enabling the partners to unlock synergies and pursue joint development initiatives, while leveraging their asset portfolios and trading capabilities to build a leading global trading player.

The initiative is part of Eni’s broader evolution of its portfolio and trading model, aiming to enhance asset management, accelerate cash flow generation from trading activities and increase value capture across the entire value chain, while strengthening capabilities through the partnership with a leading global trading company such as Mercuria.

The shared vision for trading goes beyond scale expansion, focusing on strengthening market presence and evolving towards a more flexible and responsive model, with a global trading perspective and a more dynamic approach. The objective is to maximise value along the entire value chain by combining the strengths of both organisations, integrating the optimisation of the physical asset portfolio with advanced trading capabilities and expertise.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent.