Tractebel to assist Elengy with cutting CO2 emissions at LNG terminal

Tractebel has been appointed by ENGIE subsidiary, Elengy, to assist with its SORBET and NOEMIC2 projects, which aim to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions during prolonged shutdowns of the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal near Fos sur Mer in France.

Following a competitive tender process involving several French and international engineering firms, Tractebel has been mandated to carry out the feasibility studies for the SORBET project and the detailed engineering studies for the NO-EMIC2 project. This recognition highlights Tractebel’s expertise in complex gas infrastructure projects and its long-standing collaboration with ENGIE and its entities.

The SORBET gas project, on which experts will carry out the feasibility studies, is a major environmental and operational upgrade at the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal. It is designed to reduce gas flares by capturing and compressing high pressure boil-off gas for reinjection into the national gas network (NaTran).

NOEMIC2, for which Tractebel is conducting the detailed engineering studies, aims to automate the propane injection process introduced in 2023 as part of the NOEMIC project. Like SORBET, NOEMIC2 seeks to reduce flaring during prolonged shutdowns of the terminal. NOEMIC represents the temporary mitigation phase, while SORBET is the long-term solution, with commissioning planned for late 2029.