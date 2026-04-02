IRH secures 20-year LNG supply from AMIGO LNG project

International Resources Holding (IRH), an Abu Dhabi-based natural resources investment platform and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, has signed a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Mexico’s AMIGO LNG, a flagship project of LNG Alliance, securing long-term LNG supply to support growing global energy demand.

The deal strengthens IRH’s strategy of securing reliable LNG supply from geographically diversified sources. Located on Mexico’s west coast, the AMIGO LNG project provides direct shipping access to Asian markets without reliance on the Panama Canal – avoiding a key global shipping bottleneck and enabling highly competitive LNG delivery costs into Asia.

Mexico is increasingly emerging as a strategic LNG energy hub, offering Pacific access that can help diversify global supply routes and enhance energy security for international buyers.

Ali Rashed AlRashdi, CEO of IRH, said: “This agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening IRH Global Trading’s long-term LNG portfolio. By securing competitively priced Pacific Basin supply, we are enhancing the resilience and diversification of our global trading platform while expanding our ability to serve key growth markets. As a company headquartered in the UAE, this partnership also reflects our commitment to supporting the country’s growing role as a global energy and trading hub, while building strategic relationships that contribute to the future of international energy markets.”

He added: “Mexico’s west coast offers a structurally resilient LNG supply route to Asia that is not dependent on major maritime chokepoints such as the Panama Canal. By partnering with AMIGO LNG, we are helping strengthen global energy security while ensuring competitive and dependable LNG supply for international markets.”

Dr Muthu Chezhian, CEO of AMIGO LNG, commented: “This agreement highlights the growing role Mexico can play in strengthening global LNG supply chains. By connecting Mexico’s Pacific coast with world-class energy partners such as IRH, we are establishing efficient new LNG supply routes that strengthen global energy security and support long-term demand.”