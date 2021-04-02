CRYO Shipping expands LNG bunkering service

CRYO Shipping is establishing LNG bunker service in South East Asia, and last week another LNG bunkering was completed by CRYO in the Singapore Strait. Altera Infrastructure’s (former Teekay) newest shuttle tanker, M/T Altera Wind, received almost 1900 billion m3 of LNG fuel from CRYO Shipping. This is Altera’s second shuttle tanker to be supplied with LNG from CRYO in South East Asia.

The Norwegian sustainable and renewable energy specialist supplies LNG and biogas in European ports, and continuously is expanding its operational service to meet growing demand.

“We see a significant increase of interest in LNG as fuel for deep sea ship-ping, and it is strategically important for us to provide LNG bunker services within the major trade lanes to support deep sea shipping’s energy transition from dirty oil to clean gas”, says CRYO’s Managing Director, Nicholai H. Olsen.

CRYO Shipping is challenging the traditional and established multi-international energy companies, and presenting the opposite to the large gas majors by offering lean, flexible, and cost-effective LNG fuel supplies.

“Our background and passion for shipping has been crucial in gaining market share. The bunker service is based on our experience and understanding of how dynamic, unique and operationally demanding the shipping industry is”, explains Olsen.

It is important for CRYO Shipping to offer large stems of LNG from bunker vessels combined with delivery from trucks and terminals to ensure competitive and reliable supply sustainable energy, and the company has a significant investment programme to expand its ‘green’ infrastructures.

“The market outlook for the next 10 years is strong and exponential growth, and CRYO Shipping is targeting a lead position in the disruptive marine energy market”, said Olsen enthusiastically.