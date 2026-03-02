TotalEnergies signs LNG export agreement with Alaska LNG project

TotalEnergies has signed a preliminary agreement (letter of intent) with Glenfarne, the lead developer of the Alaska LNG project, for the long-term offtake of 2 mil-lion tpy of LNG over 20 years, subject to the project's final investment decision.

The future Alaska LNG project, located on the US Pacific coast, is the only federally authorised LNG export terminal in this region. It plans a total capacity of 20 million tpy, with direct access to Asia, the world's largest LNG market, offering a reliable solution for Asia's energy security and strengthening transpacific ties.

“We look forward to offtaking LNG from Glenfarne's Alaska LNG project. The Alaska LNG project is indeed very well geographically positioned to better serve our Asian customers. It also illustrates TotalEnergies' ambition to consolidate its position as a leading buyer of US LNG, while diversifying its supply sources. TotalEnergies is indeed very proud to have been the number one exporter of US LNG in 2025 with 19 million t representing 18% of the whole US production, out of which 14 million t for Europe,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“TotalEnergies is one of the most sophisticated LNG market participants in the world,” added Glenfarne CEO and Founder Brendan Duval. “Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies' supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to US gas. We are proud to add another partner of their calibre to the project.”