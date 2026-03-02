Collett delivers wind turbines to Dragon LNG

Collett has completed the delivery of three Enercon E-138 wind turbines to the Dragon LNG facility.

The turbines form part of a wider initiative to reduce the facility’s overall emissions. Once operational, they will supply renewable electricity directly to the LNG terminal, working alongside the site’s solar park to enhance operational resilience and lower carbon output.

The project involved the delivery of 39 turbine components, as well as 12 containers of ancillary parts and equipment. Each turbine comprised three blades, three tower sections, nacelle, hub, and multiple generator components, all transported using specialised equipment such the Nooteboom Super Wing Carriers, tower clamp trailers, as well as various other trailers. The longest components, the blades, measured 68 m and the heaviest, the base tower section, weighed 73 t.

All components arrived at the Port of Pembroke where they were stored, handled, and loaded for onward transport. The delivery route from port to site covered seven miles through a constrained and busy road network. To minimise disruption to local road users, deliveries were planned in line with an agreed schedule and executed in close co-ordination with Dyfed-Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Extensive preliminary works completed, including detailed route surveys and the production of swept path analysis reports to identify and address multiple pinch points along the route. Preparatory works included road widening, the construction of temporary access tracks, and temporary traffic infrastructure adjustments along the Westfield Pill Bridge. Additional assessments, including wind speed checks on the Cleddau Bridge, were carried out to ensure the safe movement of oversized components.

Each delivery movement was supported by a dedicated a team of 11, comprising a project manager, specialist drivers, escort vehicles, and a tow truck. Deliveries were scheduled two per day, Monday to Friday, avoiding peak traffic periods while maintaining a tight and efficient project timeline.

The successful completion of the project further demonstrates our ability to deliver complex wind turbine movements through detailed planning, specialist equipment, and close co-ordination with local authorities and stakeholders.

Lee Robinson, Project Manager for Collett, stated: “As project manager for the Dragon LNG project, I’m proud of what our team achieved in a complex built up route. Unlike many rural developments, this project brought its own unique challenges, navigating populated residential areas with heavy traffic and working closely with the local authority and roadworks contractors to safely share road space.”

“Deliveries to a high-security industrial site added another layer of logistical complexity. The strong collaboration between Collett, Enercon, Knights Brown, and Dragon LNG made the project both challenging and highly rewarding to deliver.”

ENERCON President Region Western Europe & Managing Director UK, Johan Terpstra, commented: “This delivery to Dragon LNG marks an important step in bringing advanced wind technology into a complex industrial setting. With ENERCON’s latest E nacelle technology, the project shows how our integrated solutions maximise the value of renewable energy – delivered safely, efficiently, and with long term performance at the core.”

“Once operational, the turbines will supply renewable electricity directly to the LNG terminal, working alongside the site’s solar park to enhance operational resilience and reduce emissions. Collett’s specialist transport expertise has been essential in moving us closer to making this project a reality.”

Richie Hull, Project Manager for Dragon Energy Ltd, added: “I’d like to extend my thanks to Jack, Lee, and the entire Colletts team for an outstanding job. Watching the precision and professionalism involved in transporting some of the largest components ever moved on Pembrokeshire’s roads has been both impressive and a privilege to be part of. Communication with all stakeholders has been excellent, and although some traffic disruption was unavoidable, it was managed exceptionally well and kept to a minimum. A job very well done by Colletts.”

Simon Ames, Managing Director for Dragon Energy Ltd, concluded: “It has been a pleasure to work with Colletts who have planned and executed the transport element of getting our new turbines to site, safely and in good time. We have been thoroughly impressed on each of every corner along a very interesting route across the Milford Haven.”