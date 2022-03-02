Venice Energy accelerates LNG import terminal construction

Australian company, Venice Energy, is accelerating its construction schedule for its government approved AUS$250 million LNG import terminal in South Australia.

The company said negotiations with a range of off-take customers had advanced, and it will additionally undertake a major investor roadshow in east coast capitals, with the support of leading advisors, Sequoia Capital.

Venice Energy Managing Director, Kym Winter-Dewhirst, said, as one of only two approved LNG import projects in Australia, there is strong interest from the investment community both locally and overseas, to support the project.

“We have been fortunate to secure strong backing including from Brigg Macadum, debt advisors in the UK, to put together the investors to underwrite our project and ensure we reach a final investment decision in the coming months,” Mr Winter-Dewhirst said.

“Bringing both customers and investors together is always a challenge for any project, but as the first LNG terminal in the world to be powered by renewable energy, there is strong support for the ESG credentials of what we are delivering,” he said.

Known as the Outer Harbour Project, Venice Energy received its project approvals from the South Australian government in December 2021, with the project receiving both Crown Sponsorship and designated as “essential infrastructure” by the state.

The company expects to begin construction of the terminal and associated facilities in 2H22 and has flagged first gas into the state network by 2024 or earlier, should off-taker demand require.

The terminal includes a 146 600 m3 FSRU along with two new wharfs, loading arms, cryogenic piping, and shore-based infrastructure with the ability to supply up to 140 PJ of gas into both of the South Australian and Victorian markets.

It is currently finalising a joint feasibility study with the owners of the 680 km SEA gas pipeline between the two states that will make the pipeline infrastructure bi-directional. This would allow delivery from the Outer Harbour Project to key customer locations in South Australia and Victoria, and would ensure Victoria is able to meet its winter gas peak demand in 2024 and beyond.