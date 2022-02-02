Sempra Infrastructure signs natural gas supply MoU

Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (Comisión Federal de Electricidad, CFE), represented by its General Director Manuel Bartlett Díaz, and Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, represented by Tania Ortiz Mena, President of Sempra Infrastructure for Mexico, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of important proposed projects in Mexico, including Vista Pacífico LNG, a natural gas liquefaction project in Topolobampo, Sinaloa; a natural gas regasification project in La Paz, Baja California Sur; and the resumption of operations of the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline in Sonora.

The development of these projects would allow CFE to optimise excess natural gas and pipeline capacity from Texas, US, to Topolobampo in order to increase its natural gas supply to its power plants in Baja California Sur, to advance President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commitment to supply the state with low-cost electricity and lower-emission fuels, and to promote economic growth and development of the region, with a view toward strengthening CFE’s position in global LNG markets.

The MoU also addresses the return to service of the Guaymas–El Oro pipeline in Sonora through a proposed re-routing based on mutual understanding between the Yaqui community and CFE through continued respectful dialogue. Through this new route, CFE would be able to supply natural gas to industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Baja California Sur, as well as the Vista Pacífico LNG facility.

Through these combined actions, CFE contributes to strengthening the country’s energy security and reaffirms its commitment with the Mexican people, while Sempra Infrastructure agrees to continue to work to develop critical new energy infrastructure in Mexico.