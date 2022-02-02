Dearman Systems unifies data and automates terminals

Founded in 1988, Dearman Systems has grown into a major player in the terminal automation space over the past 30 years. From its birthplace in sunny Tucson, Arizona, US, Dearman has expanded to service nearly 200 customers and 300 terminals worldwide.

Known as one of the most flexible products in the industry, Dearman’s software handles a wide variety of terminal types including bulk petroleum, chemical, renewable fuels, aviation, LNG and LPG terminals.

Additionally, Dearman’s enterprise management platform (UNITY) helps companies unify the data from multiple terminals in a single system for business intelligence, contracts and invoicing, inventory management, self-service scheduling, managing customer orders and more.

Terminal automation software: Flexible and secure

Dearman’s terminal automation software automates certain manual processes in a terminal, specifically around load authorisation, product movement (via multiple transportation methods), product measurement, documentation, and reporting.

The software is flexible and open to integration with other siloed systems and hardware, including meter skids, weight scales, tank gauging systems, and secure access control systems.

Dearman has pre-built connectors to over 25 popular field devices and has built its core software with a modular design so it can be efficiently customised and tailored to customer needs.

Terminal automation product offerings

RTG: Typically used by small to medium sized operations, RTG is designed to be remotely installed and comes in standard communication configurations (two-port or four-port) depending on the number of devices needed to be controlled. RTGs can be installed quickly, virtually right out of the box.

TAS.net: Highly scalable and customisable, TAS.net can connect to an unlimited number of instruments to fully integrate terminal operations across all transportation methods including truck, rail, barge, and pipeline.