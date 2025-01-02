Venture Global ships first cargo from Plaquemines LNG

Venture Global has announced the loading and departure of the first LNG cargo produced from the company’s Plaquemines LNG facility. The inaugural commissioning cargo was loaded onto the Venture Global Bayou – one vessel in Venture Global’s fleet of nine new, state-of-the-art LNG ships – and is being shipped to EnBW in Germany, marking over 60 LNG cargoes sent from Venture Global into Germany since 2022. Plaquemines LNG is one of the two fastest greenfield projects of its size to reach first production and, now, first cargo delivery, along with Venture Global’s first project, Calcasieu Pass.

“I am extremely proud of our team whose relentless execution has enabled Venture Global to continue to meet milestones at exceptional speed. In just five years, Venture Global has built, produced, and launched exports from two large scale LNG projects which has never been done before in the history of the industry,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel.

Plaquemines LNG is a 20 million tpy nameplate capacity project that reached a final investment decision on Phase One in May 2022, and on Phase Two in March 2023. Because of Venture Global’s unique configuration and construction approach, Plaquemines will produce and export LNG while construction and commissioning continues for the remainder of the project’s 36 trains and associated facilities. Like Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project, Plaquemines has exported its first cargo far in advance of the U.S. Department of Energy’s requirement to commence exports within seven years from issuance of the non-FTA export authorisation.