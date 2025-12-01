Woodfibre LNG welcomes second floatel

Woodfibre LNG has welcomed the project’s second floating workforce accommodation (floatel) to site, adding up to 900 new trades jobs to the province to help complete facility construction as quickly as possible.

The MV Saga X will provide safe, modern, purpose-built accommodations for 642 construction workers in private cabins with ensuite bathrooms, along with space for up to 89 onboard staff. The addition of on-site housing capacity enables Woodfibre LNG to scale up its workforce without creating any new pressure on the local housing market or essential services, like medical service. The additional accommodation capacity allows Woodfibre LNG to bring in the additional skilled trades needed to maintain project momentum and build Canada competitiveness in the global LNG market.

“The arrival of the MV Saga X represents another important step in getting more Canadian LNG to global markets,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG. “This vessel allows us to create up to 900 new jobs for skilled tradespeople who are needed to complete construction as quickly as possible while respecting the capacity of the local community. The success of our first floatel has shown that this approach works, and we’re proud to expand that model.”

Like Woodfibre LNG’s first floatel, the MV Isabelle X, the MV Saga X in-cludes a wide range of amenities to support worker wellbeing and productivity, including:

Fitness centres.

Recreation spaces such as billiards and arcades.

Onboard medical care.

Comfortable lounges.

World-class dining options, allowing for hot meals as well as take-away lunches.

The MV Saga X also has a few unique additions, including a 200-person auditorium and an outdoor basketball court.

The decision to use floatels for the project was directly shaped by early consultation with Squamish residents; many of whom expressed concerns about the potential impact of a large construction workforce on community services, traffic, and Squamish’s already overheated housing market.

The floatel solution ensures the project’s expanding workforce does not compete for local housing, avoiding community impacts while maintaining a safe and well-managed work environment. The first floatel has been highly successful – both in minimising local impacts and in providing a productive, well-supported accommodation solution.

The MV Saga X is also equipped with the same suite of environmental and sustainability measures as the MV Isabelle X, including:

Modern wastewater treatment and recycling systems.

Comprehensive waste reduction programmes, including the elimination of single serve packaging.

Innovative electric heat pump system for onboard heating and cooling.

Onshore power connection to run all day-to-day operations of the floatel instead of relying on generators (onshore power expected to be connected in Q1 2026).

The MV Saga X is expected to welcome aboard workers in December. All workers living aboard the new floatel will abide by all the same rules and regulations as the first floatel, including mandatory cultural and gender safety training.

As with the MV Isabelle X, the MV Saga X was refit by and provided by Vancouver-based Bridgemans – a world leader in innovative floating workforce accommodation.

“Bridgemans is proud to have undertaken the retrofit, delivery and operation of a second floatel to the same high standards set by the MV Isabelle X,” added Brian Grange, President and CEO of Bridgemans. “As a Vancouver-based Canadian company, it’s an honour to contribute to a project that strengthens Canada’s role in global energy. The MV Saga X showcases Canadian innovation and sets a new benchmark for workforce accommodation on the water.”

Both floatels will remain in place through construction completion in 2027.