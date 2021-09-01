Call for papers at WGC2022

There are only four weeks to submit your Abstract for the Call for Papers to speak at the prestigious global gas event, the 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) in Daegu, Korea on 23 - 27 May 2022.

The Call for Papers presents an opportunity for industry leaders worldwide to be part of the four-day conference programme and to submit an Abstract for the Call for Papers to showcase their expertise on a vast range of topics under the event theme A Sustainable Future Powered by Gas.

Held under the patronage of the International Gas Union (IGU), WGC2022 continues to thrive with the tremendous support from Korean Government, Daegu Metropolitan City, the National Organising Committee, and is hosted by the Korea Gas Union and host partner KOGAS.

The global event aims to promote and solidify the pivotal role of natural gas in a sustainable future. The WGC2022 programme will look at tackling critical issues such as meeting the increasing global energy demand by improving accessibility and availability, enhancing affordability while tackling net-zero emissions targets and reshaping the trajectory for energy transition.

The event already has exceptional participation by confirming over 45 global energy industry leaders as speakers and among the growing list of confirmed speakers are CEOs of international energy companies, global gas experts, distinguished energy officials, policy makers and government representatives from across the globe.

There are newly confirmed top industry experts such as Hamed Al Naamany of Oman LNG, Manoj Jain of GAIL India, Francesco La Camera of IRENA, Prof. Dr Klaus-Dieter Maubach of Uniper in the Plenary Program, and Maryam Brown of the Southern California Gas Company and Helen Mountford of World Resources Institute in the Current Debates Program.

“The World Gas Conference provides the perfect platform for the energy industry to reconvene and showcase innovation and speak at the world’s first largest face-to-face conference in May 2022,” said Bong Kyu Park, Chairman of the National Organising Committee for WGC2022. “We encourage you to send in your Abstract, share your insights and help shaping the global energy agenda and advance the role of natural gas in the sustainable future.”

The WGC2022 programme consists of Plenary, Current Debates, Industry Insights and Technology & Innovation sessions. The Call for Papers submission is aimed to select speakers for the Industry Insights and Technology & Innovation sessions. You can submit your Abstract to one of the many relevant industry topics that cover all new developments, current issues and future opportunities in the natural gas sector.

The Call for Papers is open to everyone and there is no charge to submit. A selected speaker will not be asked to commit to participate until January 2022. Submission deadline is 27 September 2021.