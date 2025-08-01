Sempra Infrastructure and JERA announce SPA

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, and JERA Co., Inc. have announced a 20-year sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 1.5 million tpy of LNG offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas. The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board basis.

This agreement marks a major step forward from the non-binding heads of agreement signed in June 2025 and underscores Sempra Infrastructure and JERA’s shared commitment to supporting energy security and a lower carbon future through stable, long-term LNG supply.

“This agreement establishes a long-term relationship with JERA and confirms Sempra Infrastructure’s commitment to customers in Japan and the greater Asian market and their continued access to affordable and secure US natural gas,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “We remain focused on advancing our Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project to a final investment decision and strengthening the role of the US as an energy provider of choice for LNG buyers worldwide.”

Ryosuke Tsugaru, Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer for JERA, added: “This agreement marks a significant strategic relationship with Sempra Infrastructure and underscores our commitment to securing a reliable, long-term LNG supply from trusted sources. Aligning with JERA’s growth strategy, the addition of flexible and dependable LNG volumes strengthens our overall LNG portfolio and enhances our ability to respond to the evolving global energy landscape while help-ing to ensure supply stability for Japan and across Asia.”