Fulkrum awarded contract for Sempra Infrastructure Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project

Leading provider of inspection, expediting, auditing, and technical staffing services, Fulkrum, has been awarded a seven-figure contract for the provision of third-party inspection services on Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG (PALNG) Phase 1 project in Port Arthur, Texas.

With this new contract set to begin work in July 2023, Fulkrum further solidifies its position as a leading inspection, auditing, expediting, and technical staffing provider for major energy companies worldwide. The company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results, fostering long-term relationships, and contributing to the growth and success of the global energy sector.

The PALNG project is a pioneering initiative in the field of natural gas liquefaction which is set to transform the energy landscape in the US. Fulkrum's selection as the third-party inspection agency on this landmark project is a testament to the company's unrivalled expertise and track record in delivering high-quality inspection services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fulkrum, has received an initial order from Sempra Infrastructure, valued at US$1million. This initial PO covers services to be rendered through to the end of 2023, and the total contract value to Fulkrum is estimated to be just under US$5 million for the duration of the project.

The PALNG project aims to enhance the nation's natural gas export capabilities and strengthen its position as a global energy supplier. It involves the construction and operation of a state-of-the-art natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Port Arthur site. The company's role will be pivotal in ensuring the seamless execution and successful completion of this significant project.

Fulkrum Vice President, Brock Falkenhagen, said: “To be a part of this ground-breaking project is a real honor for Fulkrum and the team. This partnership represents another tremendous opportunity for Fulkrum to showcase our technical expertise and provide valuable support in the development of world-class facilities. We are committed to delivering exceptional services that will contribute to the successful delivery of the PALNG project and we are grateful to Sempra for trusting Fulkrum to ensure quality and compliance throughout their supply chain.”

Fulkrum's third party Inspection services are renowned for exceptional quality and reliability. Their team of highly skilled and experienced inspectors conduct comprehensive inspections, offering valuable insights and recommendations to clients. With a detailed approach and devotion to international standards, Fulkrum guarantees that all inspections are carried out with precision, accuracy, and attention to detail.