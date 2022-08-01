GTT receives order for tank design of eight new LNG carriers

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers on behalf of a European shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between 3Q25 and 4Q26.